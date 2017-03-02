This Norwegian news site is battling trolls by making you take a quiz before commenting on an article

When you were younger, did your parents ever tell you to “think before you speak”?

Sound advice, but in this digital age most of us definitely don’t and it’s far too easy to post silly things online (to put it mildly).

Now, the Norwegian news site NRKbeta has come up with an ingenious way to battle ignorance in the comment section.

On some of their articles you will only be able to contribute after successfully answering three basic multiple-choice questions about the story.

Whilst this might seem *slightly* time consuming, we still think it’s a brilliant way to reduce the amount of people just word vomiting below the line.

It’s designed to make you take time before you comment, putting more consideration into your thoughts.

(nrkbeta.no)

NRKbeta journalist Stale Grut told Nieman Lab: “We thought we should do our part to try and make sure that people are on the same page before they comment.

“If everyone can agree that this is what the article says, then they have a much better basis for commenting on it.”

Editors of the news site have found that comments have got far less ranty since the system was put in place, as people actually think about what they’re saying rather than just pressing send immediately.

NRKbeta is the technology blog from the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation and who knows, this might pave the way for a new dawn in the era of commenting.

Many news sites have had so much trouble with their comments sections that they’ve got rid of them completely, so this provides a new alternative.

Sure, we’re all entitled to our own opinions, but for NRKbeta they have to be somewhat informed.

Although it might seem a touch extreme, that’s totally something we can get on board with.