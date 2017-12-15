This news reporter took a snowball to the face right before going on air

A Milwaukee reporter received a snowy surprise just before she went live on air on Thursday, and fortunately for us, it was captured on video.

Fox6 News’ Amy DuPont is seen in the video standing by a snowy roadside preparing for her segment on live television.

Unluckily for her, someone decided to make use of the conditions and throw a rather large snowball right between her eyes.

As seen in the video, the culprit rushes into frame, laughing, “I’m so sorry!” as DuPont descends into fits of giggles, wiping the snow from her eyes.

I'll add this to my list of days on the job I won't forget. Eddie is a really fun guy. I couldn't ask for a better work partner. But; I will get him back! Posted by FOX6's Amy DuPont on Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Despite this shockingly cold interruption, DuPont carries out the broadcast like a pro, stifling her giggles just in time to begin her segment.

You’d think it had been a stranger who threw a snowball at this unsuspecting newscaster’s face, but this crime against broadcasting was committed by DuPont’s colleague Eddie.

Be on the lookout for this menace to society. He’s guilty of having GREAT aim! Less than 30 seconds before I was live on… Posted by FOX6's Amy DuPont on Wednesday, December 13, 2017

DuPont even shared a photo of the culprit on her official Facebook page.

She won’t forget that moment in a hurry, and neither will the 15,000 people who have viewed the video online so far.