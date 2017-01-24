This newly identified crab species has been named after Harry Potter and Severus Snape

Harry Potter and his professor Severus Snape may not always have seen eye to eye, but their names will live on, side by side and outside the realm of JK Rowling’s fictional world, in the form of a newly identified crab species.

The crab, dubbed Harryplax severus, can be found roaming amongst dead coral fragments along the coast of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean.

The species was actually discovered by Harry Conley – an ex-Marine-turned-researcher who found the first specimen in 1998. His discovery is now being recognised almost 15 years after his death in 2002.

The tiny crab has small eyes and pale skin – as it spends most of its time in darkness.

It measures less than a centimetre in both length and width and can be found hidden amongst coral rubble or under subtidal rocks.

The study authors say the species’ name will honour Snape – the Hogwarts professor who kept “his background and agenda mysterious until the very end”, just like the crab “which has eluded discovery until now, nearly 20 years after it was first collected”.

As well as the boy wizard himself, researchers also wanted to honour another Harry – original collector Conley, who they described as a “soft-spoken ex-Marine with a steely determination and a heart of gold”.

This isn’t the first time Rowling’s Potter novels have inspired scientists to come up with unique names for newly identified species.

A month ago, researchers found a new species of spider in southern India and called it the sorting hat spider.

Javed Ahmed, who co-authored the paper about the species, told the BBC: “How many science geeks and nerds get to name a species after their favourite character and actually get congratulated by the author?”

We wonder what Rowling will make of Harryplax severus…

The research is published in ZooKeys.