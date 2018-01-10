This New York hotel has its own on-call champagne button

Dry January is difficult – for everyone – and unfortunately not all of us have the willpower to see even the week through without a drink. Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night almost dying of thirst and desperate for a glass of champagne?

It’s a first world problem, admittedly, but in emergency cases the only option is to reach for a phone and, er, dial for bubbles. Well, that’s the solution the luxury Baccarat Hotel in New York has come up with for their parched guests.

Phones in the hotel have been replaced with on-demand champagne buttons, delivering free flutes of fizz to rooms. That’s certainly a way to blast January blues.

Named in honour of the legendary French crystal company Baccarat, no expense has been spared in the hotel’s design – or service. Along with superb stem ware there are crystals – everywhere.

Even the bar has been designed to emulate the grand stables of Versailles, with the roof shaped like a barrel.

If you’re feeling especially flush, take a seat and order one of their cocktails. The Ultra-Premium Sidecar Royal, made with Louis XIII and Grand Marnier Quintessence cognacs, is topped with gold leaf and will set you back $450 (€375). Ouch!