This new video by The Academic needs to be seen to be believed

By Anna O'Donoghue

Irish band The Academic have created a first-of-its-kind Facebook Live performance to their new song, Bear Claws and it’s one of the most impressive things we’ve seen all year.

The band noticed a delay in Facebook live from the moment you go live, to the moment it actually shows up on people’s walls.

They’ll genuinely decided to use this timing glitch to their advantage by recording a series of audio and video loops - live, in one take.

Confused? Don’t worry, the band attached this explainer to the video.

“Here’s how: We rearranged each instrument on “Bear Claws” to fit Facebook Live’s delay, with each loop getting more complex, adding instruments, rhythms, and melodies.

“Additionally, by projecting the video live from a soundstage we created an infinite tunnel consisting of all the previously recorded loops”

Still confused?

Just watch:

WOW, just WOW.