This Muslim community is raising money to deliver food hampers to Grenfell Tower firefighters

A crowdfunding drive from a Muslim community in Tower Hamlets is raising funds to deliver food hampers to fire stations in the capital.

Dr Monir Miah, a GP from Tower Hamlets is building on an idea from Muslim women in the immediate wake of the Grenfell fire, which left hundreds homeless and an as yet unknown number dead, to provide London’s firefighters with a little treat in the form of food hampers.

(Rick Findler/PA)

Over 200 firefighters responded to the blaze, which started in the early hours of June 14.

At the time, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters: “This is an unprecedented incident. In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never ever seen anything of this scale.”

The campaign is raising money to deliver hampers to four London fire stations, Shoreditch, Whitechapel, Shadwell and North Chingford.

Each of the hampers will include healthy food (Monir is a GP, after all) and a note with a verse from the Koran.

(Screengrab/JustGiving)

The message will read: “Thank you for all you did, we know you tried your absolute best. The Quran says ‘and whoever saves it [a person], it is as if he saved the whole of mankind’ (Sura al-Ma’idah 5:32).

“Everything you have done, and continue to do is recognised and valued sincerely. We hope you enjoy our small token of gratitude to you. Muslim community – UK”

Firefighters view tributes after observing a minute’s silence at Latymer Community Centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Monir said of the campaign: “It’s a gesture of compassion, community cohesion and solidarity and that we appreciate what our firefighters do on a day-to-day basis.”

He said the campaign has done “fantastically well”, with Muslims and non-Muslims contributing funds. What’s more, it has 20 days left to raise more cash.