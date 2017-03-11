This mum parody of Stormzy's Big For Your Boots will make you howl with laughter

A comedy duo has covered Stormzy’s hit song Big For Your Boots in a hilarious video.

The parody features a group of mums in various “gritty” settings like a kebab shop and a playground rapping about their experiences as the “mumdem”.

Ridiculous lyrics from Katy Poulter and Francesca Marie Claire include “I got too much milk in these breasts, so I constantly express… cause they’re leakier than the rest” and “Thomas Tank Engine is a bad man” – pure gold.

Whether it’s beef with Peppa Pig or leaving your scarf on the Central Line, these ladies are spitting some serious truth about being a Mum.

We salute you, mumdem.