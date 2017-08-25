This mum made one of the solar eclipse’s most popular memes

It turns out memes aren’t just for the younger generation, if one Florida mum’s viral attempt is anything to go by.

Like many other people online Michelle, 43, saw the first solar eclipse visible across the entire US since 1918 as an opportunity – an opportunity to make a meme.

And that was despite only having made a handful of memes before this one went well and truly viral, with a little help from daughter Sasha.

My mom made this meme don't let her down pic.twitter.com/AjjMAW97pS — Fusushi 🍣 (@Junglefushimi) August 21, 2017

The X-Men-based meme’s premise is pretty simple, but it definitely chimed with people thanks to all the pre-eclipse talk about using glasses to protect their eyes. The endearing message from Michelle probably helped, too.

Michelle doesn’t keep up with memes, Sasha said, and apparently is still quoting old ones, but she had a hit here.

And look, it means the world.

Update: I let my mom know what you all think and she is very pleased and has also decided she wants to be known as "memer mom" pic.twitter.com/28x8HKpEjP — Fusushi 🍣 (@Junglefushimi) August 22, 2017

It’s not Michelle’s first meme, but it’s the first to attract such attention.

“She’s always saying jokes and then going ‘I should make that a meme’,” Sasha, 20, said.

“This is the first time one has ever blown up this much! They usually don’t get more than a few likes so I’m really happy to have helped her get her meme skills out there.”

Here’s one she made a few weeks ago.

(Michelle)

Never change Michelle.