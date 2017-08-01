This mum innocently mistook a leather handbag for a dog and everyone could relate

Spotting a cute dog out in public is one of the small joys of life, especially if you notice it lying patiently next to its owner, primed and ready for affection.

But in a peak mum move, Twitter user Hannah Murphy’s mother mistook a slouchy brown bag at a New York restaurant for a sleeping Dachshund.

When Murphy shared pictures of the deceptive accessory – which took on the uncanny appearance of a small dog – it turns out many others saw themselves in Hannah’s mum.

The tweet received more than 40,000 retweets and around 130,000 likes.

At least her mum was able to get them to the restaurant safely, eh.

It’s like the white and gold/blue and black dress all over again…
