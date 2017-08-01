This mum innocently mistook a leather handbag for a dog and everyone could relate

Spotting a cute dog out in public is one of the small joys of life, especially if you notice it lying patiently next to its owner, primed and ready for affection.

But in a peak mum move, Twitter user Hannah Murphy’s mother mistook a slouchy brown bag at a New York restaurant for a sleeping Dachshund.

my mother was giggling at this and told me to "take a look at that adorable dachshund, he's sleeping", she was looking at a purse: pic.twitter.com/ZyNKaLMxKI — Hannah Murphy (@dumb_hannah) July 30, 2017

When Murphy shared pictures of the deceptive accessory – which took on the uncanny appearance of a small dog – it turns out many others saw themselves in Hannah’s mum.

I just had the exact same experience at an airport bar in Houston the other day lol pic.twitter.com/F3YRYaCFbb — Brandon (@TheBrandonLeigh) July 30, 2017

I did this once, smiling hard at a giant bag of yard waste because I thought it was a sweet slumpy old Golden Retriever. — Kate Tuttle (@katekilla) July 30, 2017

I thought his little leg was cradling the chair 😂 — courtney (@fawn_666) July 31, 2017

I looked at the photos first & thought, "oh no. What's wrong with that dog?" 😂😂😅 — Venerande (@IagosRavenWife) July 31, 2017

Bah this happened to me a few dyas ago also 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/I5plVCZnJp — RumorhasIT (@RumorHasITtunes) July 31, 2017

I routinely talk to black skirt/pants/sweater crumpled on the floor because I think it's @JohnnyPurrs pic.twitter.com/DK7Zd9XDkX — bitch du jour (@bitchdujour) July 30, 2017

I recently went to pick dirty laundry up off the floor, & started moving. It was my dog! Mom's do theses things now & then 😨 — The Beauty of Autism (@AutismJournal) July 30, 2017

I once thought I saw a cute baby and it was someone with a lawnmower @evancondry — amanda ptolomey (@amandasays) July 30, 2017

My mom once thought a jacket was a cute baby from a distance — (((Loryn Brantz))) (@LorynBrantz) July 31, 2017

The tweet received more than 40,000 retweets and around 130,000 likes.

At least her mum was able to get them to the restaurant safely, eh.

This woman drove me to the restaurant — Hannah Murphy (@dumb_hannah) July 30, 2017

It’s like the white and gold/blue and black dress all over again…