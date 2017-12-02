This mum has invented the perfect poppable advent calendar

Forget chocolate, this advent calendar is universal.

Mel Carter, 35, has been getting rather a lot of parcels in the run up to Christmas, much to the joy of her four-year-old son Alex.

Alex’s favourite bit of the parcel delivery frenzy is the packaging. Mel says he “always makes a beeline for the bubble wrap and starts popping it.”

When Mel received an extra-special advent calendar from a friend, containing a little gift for every day, she felt inspired to provide Alex with something a little more than his average chocolate calendar.

Small Child loves bubble wrap so I’ve made him this advent calendar 👍#christmasmagic pic.twitter.com/176uRCuuze — Suspiciously quiet (@suspiciousquiet) December 1, 2017

Inspiration struck when she noticed her friend had packaged her own batch of gifts with big bubble wrap.

A “quick five minutes with a Sharpie and tah dah, extra advent calendar for Alex!” Mel told the Press Association.

Mel describes Alex as “probably the happiest child I have ever known”. He’s into Batman, the Black Keys, Bowie and bubble wrap, so he’s got pretty good taste.

Mel shared her innovative calendar with the world on Twitter, but no one loved it as much as Alex.

“He is THRILLED. He popped the first bubble and then asked “when can I pop number 2?”

Now that’s parenting done right.