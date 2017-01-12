This mum gave birth to a baby weighing a mighty 14lb

Friends of LaQueena Hunter-Grover thought her bump while pregnant with her fourth child was so big that she was carrying twins.

But actually, her baby was just very large. And by very large, we mean 14lb.

When LaQueena, from Louisiana, announced the birth of Loyalty Adonis Grover on Facebook, she lovingly described the now month-old as a “big chunk”. Adorbs.

Happy bday to the world’s best dad…… – LaQueena Hunter-Grover | Facebook



The 43-year-old told news channel WDSU that throughout her pregnancy, she thought: “Oh, I think that’s twins or even triplets. Maybe they’re hiding behind one of the babies.”

And when doctors delivered the baby in December, LaQueena said her husband Leroy was astounded at the size of the newborn.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped,” she explained.

“He was like, ‘That’s a big baby!’”

She said she “would have passed out” when a nurse told her how heavy the baby was if she hadn’t already been on a trolley.

She already has three other sons, but two of them only weighed around 7lb, while one was a little heavier at 11.9lb.

Happy bday to the world’s best dad…… – LaQueena Hunter-Grover | Facebook



Loyalty has finally been brought home with his family after spending almost a month in the neonatal intensive care unit, and LaQueena says he’s perfectly healthy. He weighs nearly 15lb now – and wears a size three nappy.

LaQueena added that he has a big personality too, saying: “He acts like the Incredible Hulk when he does not get what he wants.”