This mum dressed up as a man so she could attend a 'dads-only' event at her son's school

One single US mother has been commended by thousands of well-wishers for her decision to attend an event at her son’s school that was labelled as being for “dads only”.

Whitney Kittrell posted the photo of herself dressed up with beard and all along with her son, who just looks so proud.

On the post, she described how the day unfolded and why she decided to make the bold statement. It has since received over 109,000 likes and 66,000 shares.

When I became a single mom over 3 years… – Whitney Kittrell | Facebook



She wrote: “When I became a single mom over three years ago I made a promise with myself that I would do anything I could, even if it meant going out of my comfort zone to give my kids a ‘normal’ life and the same experiences as other kids.

“We have accomplished a lot. Trips alone, teaching my son how to play catch, killing bugs with minimal screaming, countless memories, and a normal life. But when my kindergartener came home with a paper saying that they were having ‘dads and doughnuts’ my heart kinda sank. I finally sat him down and asked if he wanted to ask his grandpa to go. He just smiled and said ‘no. I want you to go. You’re my mom and dad.’

“So this morning I gathered up my best dad outfit, painted on some facial hair, and went to breakfast with my sweet son. I was so embarrassed but I couldn’t help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying ‘this is my mom… she’s my dad too so I brought her!’

“I’ve tried my best to let them know they are loved but I wonder a lot if I’m actually succeeding at it. When I went to leave he ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered ‘mom… I know that you’ll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you’ kissed my cheek and ran off. I hope he remembers this day cause I’ll never forget it or his sweet words.”

Wow GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

