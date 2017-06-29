This Morning’s live wedding brings viewers to tears as happy couple marry after 20 years together

This Morning’s live TV wedding left viewers in tears as happy couple Sonya Keating and Paul Brough finally exchanged vows after more than two decades together.

The pair, who first met when they were toddlers, married in a moving ceremony 800 feet (243m) in the air on The Shard’s 72nd floor in front of family, friends and presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

With Gok Wan looking after Ms Keating and Rylan Clark-Neal taking responsibility for Mr Brough in the build-up to the event, the pair were in safe hands.

Congratulations to Sonya and Paul who are now officially husband and wife 🎊 💍 #TMWedding #justmarried pic.twitter.com/tjNioG1i1v — This Morning (@thismorning) June 29, 2017

Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley serenaded Ms Keating as she walked down the aisle while the wedding was rounded off with a plane flying past with a “just married” banner attached.

Viewers became emotional as the couple kissed for the first time as husband and wife.

Oh my goodness Sonia looks stunning! What a magical day! Super emotional already lol 😂#TMWedding — misstoye (@misstoye) June 29, 2017

#TMWedding is making me so emotional!!! I wanna get married 😍👰🏼🤵🏻💍 — Jess 🦁 (@yehjess) June 29, 2017

I seem to have something in my eye... #TMWedding ❤️👰🏻🤵🏼 pic.twitter.com/UL9lTZxxUU — Laura Brown (@LauraCoston) June 29, 2017

#TMWedding is going to set me off. My eyes are going to leak. 😭 — Miamii Mansour (@_Miamii_) June 29, 2017

The couple’s son James played the role of ring bearer while they were treated to a trip to Dubai by the ITV show for their honeymoon.

Earlier Mr Brough said he was “having the best day of my life” while Ms Keating said she was suffering from a bout of nerves.

It’s the second live wedding to be aired on This Morning following a similar event last year on the River Thames.