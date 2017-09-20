This model and activist had the best response to someone body shaming her on Twitter

Growing up you were probably told that it’s better to not engage with bullies, but every so often it’s necessary to call them out.

And that’s exactly what one woman – who goes by the name of ThinkLeeyonce – did on Twitter.

Expectation vs reality memes are incredibly popular on social media right now, but there was nothing funny about this tweet, which used the body positive blogger’s photo on the right.

Girls that I like vs Girls that like me pic.twitter.com/3TDfKVs7bo — Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) September 19, 2017

The 24-year-old, real name Lesego Legobane, was tagged in the tweet by someone asking if she’d seen it, after it got more than 2,500 likes.

She says: “I felt he was being rude, so I decided to reply to his tweet. My response was simple and straightforward, I had no idea it would get so much attention.”

ThickLeeyonce is from Johannesburg, South Africa, and is a photographer, plus size model, body positive activist and plus size fashion blogger.

Her tweet has received a whole lot of love – Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Ava Duvernay have all liked it.

A whole lot of other people have also been really feeling her reply.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love from people from all over the world, it’s so sweet!” she says. “I’ve been getting DMs from women thanking me for embracing my body and loving myself.

Chunky, we got company coming over… Would it kill you to put some pants on?????‍?? A post shared by fat gal (@thickleeyonce) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

“This is why body positivity on a public platform is so important, as others are now able to draw inspiration from me. It means a lot to me that I can change someone’s perception about their physical appearance by loving my own.”

Can you tell that I'm really happy??? ??: @sambears_ A post shared by fat gal (@thickleeyonce) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Don’t think that the sexist and judgemental tweet will be getting her down any time soon. She says: “I hate it when men think that fat girls are desperate and that we like every guy because ‘we don’t have options.’ It’s utter nonsense.

“I can be fat and still be out of your league.”