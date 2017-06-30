This might be the quirkiest fried chicken shop we’ve ever laid eyes on

An entrepreneur has opened a fried chicken shop in a converted shipping container.

Faheem Badur, who owns the JAQKs chain, opened the restaurant in the 40ft long steel box a little over a week ago.

And according to him, the public are loving his brainchild. It does look pretty neat inside…

Badur says that they haven’t done any advertising or marketing – and that people can’t actually believe they’re eating in a shipping container.

If you’re thinking of copying the move, you should know the container cost about £2,000 and then it’s also more money to fit it too.

There are just a handful of tables inside the container and Badur said they did think about putting two containers side by side for more space. But there’s no denying if you can nab a seat, it’s a cool concept.

Oh, and the chicken? Looks delicious.