This might be the feistiest feline pitch invader the sporting world has ever seen

A curious cat delayed a baseball game after it sprinted onto the field mid-play – and turned rather feisty when it was made to leave.

The St Louis Cardinals were in the sixth innings of their game against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium in Missouri when the feline paid the teams a visit and, at first, it looked totally adorable.

Kansas City Royals centre fielder Lorenzo Cain was filmed looking lovingly down at the animal as it ran past.

All this cat wanted was a little love from LoCain. Instead, he got escorted off the field. #Royals pic.twitter.com/r2QvHmdaRq — FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) August 10, 2017

But when a member of the grounds crew heroically grabbed the supposedly stray cat – albeit a little roughly – it started trying to bite and scratch him. Like, really going for it.

While the feline might not seem quite so adorable now, it has still managed to gain itself a lot of fans on Twitter.

Before the cat entered play the Cardinals were trailing 5-4 with the bases loaded, but following its departure Yadier Molina blasted a grand slam, helping the Cardinals rally to beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5.

And so, the cat has gained itself the special name of #RallyCat – with fans probably hoping it returns and brings its good luck with it.

I'm not kidding if the cards win the world series this year I will get "#rallycat" tattooed save this tweet — Libby(58-56) (@libbylovescards) August 10, 2017

It's official. The cardinals are winning the World Series #rallycat — John Kiely (@johnkiely_) August 10, 2017

OMG #RALLYCAT IT'S SO CUTE 😭😭😭 — Sara Holmes (@saraholmesSTL) August 10, 2017

Previously, Rally Squirrel became the Cardinals’ unofficial mascot during their 2011 World Series championship run.

Seems like there could be a new mascot in the running now…