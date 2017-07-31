This Miami Vice impression from a UK police car is a thing to behold

A local UK police force have gone viral after a video emerged of some of their officers appearing to arrive at a scene like Crockett and Tubbs.

Kent Police had been called to a disturbance on Canterbury Street in Gillingham in England at 3.03am on Sunday, and one police car was a little later than others to the scene.

Oh, and watch out for some pretty tasty language by the way…

Gillinghams answer to 2 fast 2 furious 😂 Posted by Warren Wallace on Sunday, July 30, 2017

Crikey. Perhaps unsurprisingly the incredible video, uploaded by Facebook user Warren Wallace, has had over 6.3 million views and has been widely shared.

So, was it a deliberate manoeuvre or a case of a mistake rectified? Well, according to the police force, it’s the latter option.

“A police patrol vehicle responding to the urgent call was involved in a minor collision with some railings after it had skidded on a wet road whilst coming to a halt,” Kent Police said in a statement. “Nobody was injured as a result of the collision.”

The force said two men who were arrested after the disturbance have since been released without charge.