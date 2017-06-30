This man's mam had no idea what her own dog looked like and Twitter is finding it way too funny

There may be the saying that mums are always right – but in the case of the text conversation Twitter user Jeff Squires shared, this definitely isn’t true.

The 17-year-old, from Ohio, received an anxious message from his mammy asking if a missing dog she had seen on Facebook was their pet dog Duey.

(Jeff Squires/Twitter)

But when you see a picture of the actual Duey – a short haired Jack Russell terrier – you’ll realise why Twitter is finding the question so hilarious.

(Jeff Squires/Twitter)

Yep, he looks nothing like the picture Jeff’s mam sent – first off, as Jeff says in his reply to her, Duey’s face is brown… not white.

Like she just saw a white dog, and just assumed it was duey — Jeff Squires (@jeff_jssj) June 28, 2017

“My mom saw a post on Facebook about these two dogs that went missing (who coincidentally were owned by my friend’s grandmother) and, being the caring person she is, wanted to just make sure that the missing dogs weren’t my dog Duey,” said Jeff.

“Duey has a habit of running away around this time of year, so she was just worried he ran off again.”

But luckily, Duey was safe, and the whole situation is giving Twitter a lot of entertainment.

IM LAUGHING SO HARD — Yare (@1DYareli) June 29, 2017

Hey is Duey home?.. pic.twitter.com/4UgnqHOEvg — Casey Duffner (@cduffner5) June 28, 2017

😹 this is so pure — darth:™ (@darth) June 29, 2017

Hey, wait - is this Duey? pic.twitter.com/KWvOvXLrAS — Guitar Center (@guitarcenter) June 29, 2017

They also found it funny Jeff’s mammy appeared unable to spell her own dog’s name right too.

Also she doesn't know how to spell his name... — linds (@lindsayhalfhill) June 28, 2017

I like how his mom spells the name wrong too https://t.co/GsvNHyvu0l — jonny goodposts (@marshallpritt) June 29, 2017

But mams failing to recognise their dogs seems to be a common occurrence.

I saw it and I'm like wow I'm glad someone's else's parents don't know what the family dog looks like 😂😂 — lil' N (@Neenaa__) June 29, 2017

My mom doesn't even know our dog's name😂 https://t.co/zOSBBmyK76 — savannah (@sav_pittman) June 29, 2017

When it comes to Jeff’s mammy’s reaction to their text exchange going viral, he said: “My mom is ecstatic, she doesn’t use Twitter all that much but she’s been glued to her phone these few days watching the numbers tick up.”

Maybe she will recognise Duey from now on.