This man was bitten by an alligator and you can feel his pain

This is what happens when you disrupt a visit from your friendly neighbourhood alligator.

The 10ft (3m) reptile managed to break into a farm pen in Texas but was lassoed by rancher Hal Conover and a cloth was put over its head.

When one of the wranglers uncovered the creature’s head and attempted to hold down its mouth, the alligator had alternative plans.

It quickly snapped open its mouth and bit down on the unsuspecting man’s left hand.

In a lucky escape, no lasting damage was done and the animal was transported to a ‘gator farm.