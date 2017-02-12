This man wants to be the first person with cancer to climb Mount Everest

A 47-year-old living in London who has been told he has months to live wants to climb Mount Everst for charity.

Ian Toothill was diagnosed with cancer in June 2015 and successfully beat it, only to have it come back.

Doctors told him he has only months live, but Ian wants to climb Mount Everest before he dies.

Writing on his Go Fund Me page, Ian says he wants to prove anything is possible regardless of your situation.

Climbing Everest for Cancer from Ian Toothill on Vimeo.

Ian plans on starting his trek in April 2017 in an aim to be the first person with cancer to reach the summit.

He aims to raise just over £29k (€34k) to fund the trip with any other money raised going to charity. Ian is hoping £250k (€293k) can be raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ian was previously in the army and has experience in climbing having spent 3 months climbing the Himalayas also walked across Iceland unsupported and on his own.

Mount Everest

"Climbing Mt Everest would be the pinnacle of my adventures, as it's been a dream since I was a child, and on my bucket list as an adult."

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Ian said he is working on training at the moment.

"I'm working on new ways of trying to do stuff and train and work at altitude. I'm just going to give it my best shot and try to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support."

So far Ian has raised almost £20,000 (€23,500).