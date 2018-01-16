This man describing how Fenty Beauty foundation helped his wife’s confidence will make you well up

Online make-up reviews are really useful when you want to get the lowdown on a product from people who have actually tried it, rather than just the brand spiel which, let’s face it, is going to be seriously biased.

And you’ve certainly got plenty to choose from when it comes to Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation, which has been phenomenally popular since it launched back in September last year.

The product has racked up 2,153 reviews on the brand’s website, but there’s one which Fenty fans are really loving, and it’s not even written by someone wearing the make-up.

“My wife has cutaneous lupus erythematosus and we have tried EVERY make-up brand to try to cover up her pigmentation variations and scaring of her skin. NOTHING has worked as well as this Fenty foundation,” writes a man called Daryl from New York in a 5-star review titled ‘Personal thank you to Rihanna’.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease which can cause skin lesions and most commonly affects women aged 25 to 50.

“I would like to personally thank Rihanna with putting out a product that has helped my wife of 16 years regain some of her confidence and helped her with her reluctance to leave our home due to her skin imperfections,” he continues in the post which has gained 364 votes on the site, far more than any other review.

It’s finally here!! A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

He added two pictures, one showing his wife Jeanelle without make-up and one showing her wearing Pro Filt’r shade 430 which, he writes, “completely covers her skin discoloration and puts that beautiful smile on her face.”

So adorable, right? And it’s even cuter that Daryl went to the effort of posting on the Fenty site to show his appreciation.

“I hope this message reaches Rihanna so she knows how much she is helping the love of my life get through the struggle of her affliction,” he signed off the review, and, that’s it, we are officially in tears…