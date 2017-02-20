This man buys flowers for his ex-wife to prove a very good point

This American family are setting an example as how a modern mixed relationship should behave.

Boston-based man Billy Flynn Gadbois posted on a Facebook page called ‘Love What Matters’ explaining why on his ex-wife’s birthday he bought her flowers and brought her cards with his children.

The kind-hearted soul said he often gets asked why he continues to do nice things for his ex-wife despite the fact that they were divorced.

Posting a thoughtful and insightful message on the inspirational Facebook page, Billy explained that as a father, he had an obligation to be a good example for his sons on how women should be treated.

The post said: It's my ex-wife's birthday today so I got up early and brought flowers and cards and a gift over for the kids to give her and helped them make her breakfast.

Per usual someone asked me why the hell I still do things for her all the time. This annoys me. So ima break it down for you all.

I'm raising two little men. The example I set for how I treat their mom is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships.

I think even more so in my case because we are divorced. So if you aren't modelling good relationship behaviour for your kids, get your sh*t together.

Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you.

Raise good men. Raise strong women. Please. The world needs them, now more than ever.

