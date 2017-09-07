This male beauty blogger’s transformation into Beyonce has to be seen to be believed

Few people are quite as iconic as Beyonce, so it’s no wonder that she’s the subject of many a make-up tutorial on YouTube.

However, this one is particularly worth a watch because not only is it done by a man, but the final look is just about as gloriously extravagant as you can get.

Filipino-American make-up blogger Patrick Starrr (real name Patrick Simondac) has recreated Beyonce’s iconic Grammys look from when she was pregnant in February.

Proud to be a part of tonight! ???? A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

For reference, this is what Patrick looked like before his transformation.

(Patrickstarrr/PA)

And here’s the final look.

In the tutorial, Patrick shows us all kinds of elaborate make-up tricks, including how to create an illusion of a bridge on your nose, and how to get Beyonce’s halo eyeshadow look. Although be warned: this look uses a whole lot of make-up, so be prepared to dedicate an awful lot of product, time and energy if you also want to resemble Queen Bey.

We’re also impressed with Patrick for including a constant stream of Beyonce-based puns throughout the video.

The original look was done by one of Beyonce’s make-up artists Sir John, who also makes models like Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss look their best.

Been doin this… #JSxSJ VMAs A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

This isn’t the first time that Patrick has been up, close and personal with celebrities. He recently posted a make-up tutorial with none other than Kim Kardashian on his YouTube channel.

Last month Patrick was accused of cultural appropriation when attending a party dressed as Beyonce’s sister Solange, complete with an afro wig.

Look inspired by Solange from her wedding day! All I need is a husband y'all…. ?? For my hair… I stacked 2 wigs together… who wants a hair tutorial?! #patrickstarrr A post shared by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Patrick swiftly apologised after the subsequent uproar.

(1/2)I want to apologize for offending anyone with my hairstyle last night. I wanted to celebrate a beautiful hairstyle inspired by Solange. — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) August 7, 2017

(2/2) I am not in any way claiming to be black. I am Filipino and accepting and I hope we can all celebrate beauty/diversity all together❤️ — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) August 7, 2017

Perhaps learning from this incident, in Patrick’s Beyonce makeup tutorial he has evidently made an effort not to appropriate black culture and he didn’t wear a natural hair wig.

Instead, he seems genuinely thrilled to be paying tribute to Queen Bey, writing: “She is the ultimate diva songbird for me and I am so happy I got to do this look on my channel!”