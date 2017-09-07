This male beauty blogger’s transformation into Beyonce has to be seen to be believed

Back to Discover Home

Few people are quite as iconic as Beyonce, so it’s no wonder that she’s the subject of many a make-up tutorial on YouTube.

However, this one is particularly worth a watch because not only is it done by a man, but the final look is just about as gloriously extravagant as you can get.

Filipino-American make-up blogger Patrick Starrr (real name Patrick Simondac) has recreated Beyonce’s iconic Grammys look from when she was pregnant in February.

 

Proud to be a part of tonight! ????

A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on

For reference, this is what Patrick looked like before his transformation.

Patrickstarrr makeup tutorial

(Patrickstarrr/PA)

And here’s the final look.

In the tutorial, Patrick shows us all kinds of elaborate make-up tricks, including how to create an illusion of a bridge on your nose, and how to get Beyonce’s halo eyeshadow look. Although be warned: this look uses a whole lot of make-up, so be prepared to dedicate an awful lot of product, time and energy if you also want to resemble Queen Bey.

We’re also impressed with Patrick for including a constant stream of Beyonce-based puns throughout the video.

The original look was done by one of Beyonce’s make-up artists Sir John, who also makes models like Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss look their best.

 

Been doin this… #JSxSJ VMAs

A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on

This isn’t the first time that Patrick has been up, close and personal with celebrities. He recently posted a make-up tutorial with none other than Kim Kardashian on his YouTube channel.

Last month Patrick was accused of cultural appropriation when attending a party dressed as Beyonce’s sister Solange, complete with an afro wig.

Patrick swiftly apologised after the subsequent uproar.

Perhaps learning from this incident, in Patrick’s Beyonce makeup tutorial he has evidently made an effort not to appropriate black culture and he didn’t wear a natural hair wig.

Instead, he seems genuinely thrilled to be paying tribute to Queen Bey, writing: “She is the ultimate diva songbird for me and I am so happy I got to do this look on my channel!”
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Fashion & Beauty, Beauty, Beyonce, UK, Beauty, Beyonce, Celebrity, Fashion and Beauty, Make-up, Patrick Starrr, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover