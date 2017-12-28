This lucky Reddit user got a rather generous director of Xbox Live as his Secret Santa
A lucky Reddit user has shared the remarkable haul he received in the website’s online gift exchange scheme, after he was paired with a director of Microsoft’s Xbox Live gaming network.
Reddit’s Secret Santa scheme sees users of the website exchange gifts with a randomly selected recipient across the globe.
Fortunately for Viet Vu, a 30-year-old radiographer from Denver, Colorado, the kind stranger he was coupled up with was none other than Larry Hryb, director of programming at Xbox Live – who naturally sent him a generous present to satisfy all his gaming needs.
The haul included Microsoft’s latest console, the X Box One X, 20 games, a number of subscriptions and even a copy of the BBC’s Planet Earth II.
“I was shocked when I opened the package,” Vu told the Press Association. “I was not expecting an Xbox One X since they are pretty pricey. I really was not expecting one from THE Major Nelson.”
Hryb has become well known on Xbox Live, where his Gamertag is Major Nelson – and when Vu posted pictures of his gift haul on Reddit, Hryb commented to wish him well.“Thank you, sir,” wrote Vu in his reply. “I appreciate it very much and I’m floored by your gesture! To a lifelong gamer, this is one of the best gifts I could ever receive.
“Thank you again! And merry Christmas and happy holidays!”
“Reddit Secret Santa randomly matches you with other users, so you don’t typically get the person who got you,” added Vu. “But I sent my giftee a custom-made Mass Effect Xbox One controller since they were into the series. Kind of a weird coincidence.”
