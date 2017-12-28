This lucky Reddit user got a rather generous director of Xbox Live as his Secret Santa

A lucky Reddit user has shared the remarkable haul he received in the website’s online gift exchange scheme, after he was paired with a director of Microsoft’s Xbox Live gaming network.

Reddit’s Secret Santa scheme sees users of the website exchange gifts with a randomly selected recipient across the globe.

Fortunately for Viet Vu, a 30-year-old radiographer from Denver, Colorado, the kind stranger he was coupled up with was none other than Larry Hryb, director of programming at Xbox Live – who naturally sent him a generous present to satisfy all his gaming needs.

(Viet Vu/PA)

The haul included Microsoft’s latest console, the X Box One X, 20 games, a number of subscriptions and even a copy of the BBC’s Planet Earth II.

“I was shocked when I opened the package,” Vu told the Press Association. “I was not expecting an Xbox One X since they are pretty pricey. I really was not expecting one from THE Major Nelson.”

Hryb has become well known on Xbox Live, where his Gamertag is Major Nelson – and when Vu posted pictures of his gift haul on Reddit, Hryb commented to wish him well.

“Thank you again! And merry Christmas and happy holidays!”

(Viet Vu/PA)

(Viet Vu/PA)

“Reddit Secret Santa randomly matches you with other users, so you don’t typically get the person who got you,” added Vu. “But I sent my giftee a custom-made Mass Effect Xbox One controller since they were into the series. Kind of a weird coincidence.”