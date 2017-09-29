This love story set on the London Underground will make you believe in commuter crushes

The Tube can be a cramped, sweaty and unpleasant place, especially when you’re heading to work on a Friday morning.

But this tale of flirtation on the Underground proves that love can blossom in the most unlikely of places. Like before 9am on the Central line.

And it started like any good love story, with someone having a runny nose.

So there's this black guy on my train whose nose is running. This young asian lady infront of him hands him a tissue. "Thank you so much"... — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

A great first move, that, having a cold.

...he says. And she smiles and says something about it not being a problem. Moments later he gets out of his seat and offers it to her. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

This is looking good, plus they’re both incredibly polite, which is a nice bonus.

Shocked, she looks on. "The least I can do for the tissue", he says. pic.twitter.com/lmBj7Z2nGi — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Could this be the very start of a beautiful romance? The watching commuters think so.

So at this point homegirl is sitting down comfortably next to me whilst Mr Polite stands. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Come on guys, don’t leave it there.

And he's like directly infront of her the whole time. So I'm like pic.twitter.com/JvX83ipneQ — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

It could be one of their stops any minute!

Next thing I know homegirl reaches into her pocket. I'm thinking she just gonna full on pull out her phone? But she does better...she smart. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

What’s she going to pull out?

Her pen to write down her phone number? A business card?

Homegirl leans out to Mr Polite and passes him a pack of tissues. "For the journey" she says. pic.twitter.com/kaTiu40Qer — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Nice.

Then he pulled out the big guns.

The guy - obviously flattered, thanks her. "At this rate, I'm going to have to give you my phone number aren't I?" he says. pic.twitter.com/CeYIBjF5z4 — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

But then she had an even sassier response.

Whilst I'm thinking this can't get any more juicy, she responds in her American accent "that's what I'm tryna get". pic.twitter.com/B7eZXPD0Tb — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

The young American girl had the “boldness of David and the spirit of Cardi B at the same time”, according to our witness, Debra, but numbers still weren’t being exchanged.

Anyways. I have to get off soon so I'm waiting on these two to seal the deal. "Where are you heading to?" he asks. She says, "Canary Wharf". — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

It’s almost like he’s sussing out how long he has to ask for her number.

*silence* but there's still something in the air. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Don’t let this romance blossom and die on the Central line, guys.

But it's my stop. So I get off the train, freeing the seat next to Miss Shot Shooter. Mr Polite realises the seat next to her is now free. — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

We may never know what happened next, because Debra had to get to work, where she’s a YouTube executive at Monsoon and Accessorize.

She tried to look back but the train “drifts off into the distance”, she tweeted, “much like the TfL lovers, drifting in and out of ‘what could have been'”.

Much like TFL lovers, drifting in and out of "what could have been". pic.twitter.com/bXvudtFTux — Debra O (@DebraChosen) September 29, 2017

Debra, who’s also a YouTuber, was on her commute somewhere between Greenford and Shepherd’s Bush stations when she witnessed all this.

The 26-year-old said: “If not for work, I most definitely would have stayed on that train until I saw the story unfold.

“Honestly, I’m a hopeful romantic so I like to think that what I witnessed was indeed the beginning of something beautiful.”

Here’s hoping they exchanged numbers before Canary Wharf.