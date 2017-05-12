This Loughrea café did what we all wanted to do today, the last day of the Irish summer

If you haven't heard, we hate to break it to you here but today is the last day of the Irish summer.

The sunny days we’ve been enjoying were really too good to be true as it’s rain, rain and more rain forecast for the next few days.

So, here’s hoping you made the best of it while you could.

We know one café in Galway did, as this sign was posted on their door earlier this evening.

The Hungry Bookworm in Loughrea decided to take in the “last of the sun” by closing their café and popping out for a swim two hours before their regular closing time of 6pm.

Now, THAT’S how it’s done.