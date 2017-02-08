This lonely pensioner advertised for a fishing mate and you're going to love how his story turned out
When was the last time you full-on cried at a news story? Maybe it was when you heard about the lonely grandad who posted a Gumtree ad for a new fishing mate, after his friend sadly passed away?
Well, he had us weeping anyway.
Ray Johnstone, 75, from South Australia, wrote in the ad back in January (which understandably went viral): “What I want is a fishing mate in a similar position to myself who also wants someone to go fishing with I am willing to share all costs eg petrol bait and should you happen to own a boat willing to pay all ramp fees but happy if you are also a land based fisherman.”
And the widowed pensioner’s adorable plea paid off – we have evidence of his return to fishing that’s going to make your heart swell.
Yep, there’s Ray, cruising along with his new mate – Mati Batsinilas, a carpenter from Brisbane.
Not only did Mati join Ray out on the water with his fishing rods, he even flew the pensioner – and his grandson Ivan – 1,000 miles from Adelaide to Stradbroke Island, Queensland, for an all-expense-paid two-day trip.
Which, btw, looks super fun and we really wish we’d been there too.
If you’re wondering if the trip was a success for Ray, he told 7 News: “It’s been good today, caught a few whiting, and couple of other little ones.”
Add to that the fact Ray got to eat dinner with Mati’s family while in Queensland – he legit seems to have made friends for life – and you’ve got an ending as emotional as any cheesy romcom.
Meanwhile, Mati has posted on Instagram since, saying: “My goal out of this was to make Ray smile, and I feel I accomplished that the second I shook his hand at the airport…
“Ray has already invited me to go fish with him down in Adelaide and we are in the process of working out the when.”
He added: “Ray (Batsinilas) Johnstone, You’re now part of the family.”
A 75 yr old legend who had never been on a plane, was on his way to Stradbroke Island with his grandson. Ray accepted my offer to come relax with me and my family for 3 days on an all expense paid trip. The trip was based off what we would do as Bats brothers..... only this time, we had a couple of extra brothers, Ray and his grandson Ivan. Whilst on the island we covered, four wheel driving, site seeing, fishing, swimming, chats with the locals and the best of all.. just relaxing and chatting like mates. Once you reach a level of maturity in life, age should only be a number. My respect for Ray is obviously very high, but I treated him exactly the way I would have treated one of my 22 yr old mates. We joked around, we payed eachother out and we had afew beers. My goal out of this was to make ray smile, and I feel I acomplished that the second I shook his hand at the airport. I have had over 2 thousand messages from people all over the world thanking me for what I am doing and telling me I've changed that gentlemans life.... the truth is guys. Ray changed my life. The trips that I once took advantage of and didn't realize the value of, I now look at with a new set of eyes. What we are fortunate to be able to do is amazing. We live in the best state in the world and are lucky enough to have mates right up and down the Queensland coast. Is this journey with ray over? Definitely not. Ray has already invited me to go fish with him down in Adelaide and we are in the process of working out the when. I hope Ray and Ivan have a safe flight home and most of all, I thank them for giving me the trip of my life. Ray (Batsinilas) Johnstone, You're now part of the family. #ifishedwithray
Yep, that’s us weeping again.
