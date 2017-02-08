This lonely pensioner advertised for a fishing mate and you're going to love how his story turned out

When was the last time you full-on cried at a news story? Maybe it was when you heard about the lonely grandad who posted a Gumtree ad for a new fishing mate, after his friend sadly passed away?

Well, he had us weeping anyway.

(Ray Johnstone/Gumtree)

Ray Johnstone, 75, from South Australia, wrote in the ad back in January (which understandably went viral): “What I want is a fishing mate in a similar position to myself who also wants someone to go fishing with I am willing to share all costs eg petrol bait and should you happen to own a boat willing to pay all ramp fees but happy if you are also a land based fisherman.”

And the widowed pensioner’s adorable plea paid off – we have evidence of his return to fishing that’s going to make your heart swell.

Yep, there’s Ray, cruising along with his new mate – Mati Batsinilas, a carpenter from Brisbane.

Not only did Mati join Ray out on the water with his fishing rods, he even flew the pensioner – and his grandson Ivan – 1,000 miles from Adelaide to Stradbroke Island, Queensland, for an all-expense-paid two-day trip.

Which, btw, looks super fun and we really wish we’d been there too.

He has officially rayed it! #raysmadeit A photo posted by Mati Batsinilas (@matibats) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

If you’re wondering if the trip was a success for Ray, he told 7 News: “It’s been good today, caught a few whiting, and couple of other little ones.”

Add to that the fact Ray got to eat dinner with Mati’s family while in Queensland – he legit seems to have made friends for life – and you’ve got an ending as emotional as any cheesy romcom.

The amount of messages and phone calls I've had over the last week is crazy! I just want to thank everyone for their kind words and remind you all that this was a family effort, not just mine. Without my family I would be nothing. A photo posted by Mati Batsinilas (@matibats) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Meanwhile, Mati has posted on Instagram since, saying: “My goal out of this was to make Ray smile, and I feel I accomplished that the second I shook his hand at the airport…

“Ray has already invited me to go fish with him down in Adelaide and we are in the process of working out the when.”

He added: “Ray (Batsinilas) Johnstone, You’re now part of the family.”

Yep, that’s us weeping again.