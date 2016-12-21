This little guy's CCCahoots outtakes are gas craic!

Ever wonder about how fun it must be to work in comedy?

Well, little Finn here shares the laughs with his CCCahoots bloopers!

CCCahoots is an Irish TV and film production company, which specialises in comedy.

Just in case you don't know who they are, they're the people behind (R)onanism, Sketch! and Republic of Telly's 'Mairéad Corkery', among many other belly-laugh inducing productions.

Now that their comedic credibility has been proven, let's take a look at the giggles behind the scenes. Here's an outtake compilation of their little star, Finn!