This little girl's bizarre bucket list will make you rethink your priorities

People make bucket lists for different reasons. For some, it’s to make sure they achieve their truest desires… Like sitting in an empty room for one hour.

One little girl seems to have the right idea. Her brother Josh posted on Twitter his sister’s bucket list which rapidly gained thousands of retweets and more than 15k favourites.

Why has it been so popular? Well… see for yourself.

i found my sister's bucket list? what the hell is she on pic.twitter.com/lDAldRtw17 — Josh (@Asbronaut) February 5, 2017

There’s truly nothing more pure than this.

Applause GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



In case you can’t read what the little girl with the big dreams wrote, here’s her list, with a few mended typos:

1. Eat a hammerhead shark, snake and bear.

2. Get a pet blobfish, koala, sloth and flingo (we’re guessing she means flamingo).

3. Get a sign that says something in a different language then on March 12 2019, I will translate it.

4. Try Aerial Silks.

5. Sit in an empty room for one hour.

6. Eat 10 Taco Bell Dorito tacos.

7. Win a Taco Bell Dorito taco eating contest.

8. Stay asleep for 24 hours.

9. Pet a cheetah.

10…

…she didn’t actually get to number 10. But we imagine it would have been equally life-changing.