This little girl has the best reaction to news of the new Doctor Who

The news that Jodie Whittaker is to become the first woman Doctor had fans elated on Sunday, but one particular little girl’s reaction spoke volumes about the momentous occasion.

Author Jenny Trout posted a clip of her daughter watching the tense BBC trailer in which Whitaker was unveiled as the new star of Dr Who, and screaming with delight as she realised the show’s creators had broken the mould.

The video quickly clocked up over 2,000 retweets and nearly 6,000 likes on Twitter, with many commenting they had been moved to tears at her joy.

Aw, that made me cry happy tears! — ❄️Jaclyn Friedman❄️ (@jaclynf) July 16, 2017

The Broadchurch actor will now replace Peter Capaldi as the 13th Time Lord, after he makes his final appearance in the 2017 Christmas special.

Me too. Actual weeping with joy...and a little jealousy. — chinny reckon 👩‍⚕️ (@alexjrassic) July 16, 2017

I cried watching this!!! — Cornelia Geppert (@CorneliaGeppert) July 16, 2017

Fans of the show waited in patient suspense as the trailer showed a hooded figure walking through a forest to the Tardis police box, which serves as The Doctor’s craft through space and time.

ALSO ME. THAT IS ALSO ME. — Jan in the Pan ☕ (@mswhatsit) July 16, 2017

The show’s head writer Chris Chibnall, who worked with Whittaker on Broadchurch, said he always wanted the next Doctor to be a woman.

If this fan’s reaction is anything to go by, so did everyone else.