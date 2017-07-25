This little girl dancing to Carly Rae Jepsen with her grandma is the cutest thing you’ll see today

A video of two girls dancing with their grandma has gone well and truly viral.

Filmed by Rickie “Typo” Crouch and shared by the choreographer and dance teacher Phil Wright on Instagram, a little girl, her older sister and their grandmother are seen dancing up a storm to I Really Like You by Carly Rae Jepsen.

The trio work seriously well together as the girls show off their perfect moves and their grandmother shows she’s got serious rhythm.

It was all part of the International Dance Academy’s Parent Jam in Hollywood, where friends and family members are invited to attend a beginners hip hop class and learn a dance with their kids.

Bailey Rae, the smallest girl in the video also shared the video on her Instagram account, adding the message: “Our family loves to dance! We always dance together with our 70 years young Grandma!”

She also thanked choreographer and teacher Phil Wright for “memories that money can never buy”.

This is the second time in a week that choreographer Phil Wright has gone viral.

Last week he shared a video of himself proposing to his dance partner and girlfriend Ashley in the middle of a dance routine

He popped the question on their eight-year anniversary. The couple plan to marry in Florida, where they first met at a dance studio.