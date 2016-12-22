This letter to a Cork pub will restore your faith in humanity

Picture this: You’re out for a few drinks over the Christmas period to catch up with friends, work colleagues and those who made the long trek home for the festive season.

You begin to get carried away chatting about the price of petrol and the Healy-Raes.

So much so that you don't end up paying for your last two pints.

Do you, a) say nothing and think of it as a Christmas present or b) Write a letter to the pub with €10 attached to pay for the pints.

Reardens bar in Cork posted this photo on their social media accounts yesterday of a letter and a €10 note from a customer who proudly chose option b.

“Please take for “1 and ½ pints of Heineken as I didn’t pay for them on Monday night,” it reads.

“It was drunk me being a badass and I feel bad about it”

We received an interesting letter today, Check out @Reardensbar Facebook page for more details.. pic.twitter.com/4KQWmSb1MK — Reardens (@Reardensbar) December 21, 2016

Bless.

Reardens decided to use the €10 to buy some scratch cards and promised their customers that they would donate any winning to Cork Simon Community.