This kiss cam proposal went very, very wrong

Kiss cam is a pretty popular part of sporting events in the US, writes Steve Neville.

Over the weekend, NBA action saw the Atlanta Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers and the kiss cam could not have gone worse for one unfortunate supporter.

Using the moment to make a grand romantic gesture, one fan pulled out an engagement ring to the shock and delight of his unsuspecting partner.

Just as he got down on one knee, however, an over-enthusiastic fan next to the couple got involved...

(Skip to 1 minute into the video)

As the potential groom holds out the ring, he gets knocked and DROPS the ring.

Yikes.

There's no word yet on whether or not they found the ring, but here's hoping they did and that the couple has many happy years together.