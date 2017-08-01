This kindhearted cop bought nappies for a mum suspected of shoplifting

A police officer’s compassion has been praised after he bought nappies needed by a mother accused of shoplifting.

US cop Bennet Johns used his own money to buy two packs of nappies for 15 dollars (about £11.30) when he was called to an incident at a grocery store.

A 20-year-old woman had bought some items but did not have the further 15 dollars needed for the nappies. She was held by security officers and later given a citation for misdemeanour shoplifting by the police.

"Why do cops get to go shopping on duty?" is but one of the many questions we get asked throughout the shift. Though we… Posted by Laurel Police Department on Saturday, July 22, 2017

But Johns, a trainee officer with Laurel Police Department in Maryland and who was raised by a single mother, stepped in to help the young mum as he did not want her child to go without.

A picture of him at the checkout was shared to the Laurel Police Department’s Facebook page. It had been taken by Johns’ training officer.

The department shared: “Officer Johns considered the situation and then made the decision to purchase the diapers out of his own pocket so that the young child would not suffer.”

Laurel Police Department has since been inundated with well-wishers wanting to reimburse Johns’ money or to help out the young mum.

It has referred all such offers to a local charity which helps those in need.