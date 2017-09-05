This Kerry household trying to get a bat out of the kitchen will have you in stitches

They say not all superheros wear capes and in this case it’s a tea towel.

Introducing Bat Dad - the Kerry father who will banish bats from causing havoc in your kitchen.

In his long football shorts and high socks he safely removes the flying animal back into the wild and if you’re lucky he’ll frighten the life out of your dog as he does it.

Kerry comedian Tadhg Fleming recorded all the action from his house on his Snapchat and it’ll have you in stitches.

He even brought along his trusty sidekick, Maureen to watch feat from behind the door.

Don't worry, it'll all make sense when you watch it.

“He’s making a mockery out of you boi”, gets us everytime!