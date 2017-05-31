This kangaroo getting saved from a canal is the cutest rescue mission you'll see today

A kangaroo in peril and a dangerous mission to rescue the poor critter sounds like it could be a summer blockbuster movie, but it’s actually something that happened in real life.

The heroes in this tale are the Australia Zoo Rescue Unit, who were called upon to rescue a young kangaroo who found himself trapped in a canal.

It was by no means an easy task: after chasing the kangaroo downstream, the team were eventually able to sedate him and get him up to safety on dry land.

Then, the crew disinfected the sleeping kangaroo’s feet – who knows what he might have picked up during his unexpected swim.

And just like the end of any adventure movie, the roo soon woke up and bounded into the sunset (well, bounded back into the bush). A happy ending indeed.