This Japanese graduation ceremony has to be seen to be believed

At most graduation ceremonies over here, the closest you’re likely to get to fancy dress is the standard issue gowns and wigs.

Not so in Japan.

This is Kanazawa College of Art and Design, where it’s traditional for students to put epic costumes together for their big day.

And it’s fair to say the class of 2017 did not disappoint.

We love the fact that they have to look vaguely serious collecting their degrees in front of the university suits while wearing the most ridiculous costumes ever.

