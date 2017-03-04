This Japanese graduation ceremony has to be seen to be believed
At most graduation ceremonies over here, the closest you’re likely to get to fancy dress is the standard issue gowns and wigs.
Not so in Japan.
金沢美大の卒業式です。 pic.twitter.com/Is3mKjB42a— あっきー (@akkii_mountain) March 1, 2017
This is Kanazawa College of Art and Design, where it’s traditional for students to put epic costumes together for their big day.
And it’s fair to say the class of 2017 did not disappoint.
これ嬉しい…！ pic.twitter.com/aWwSrcCJjd— ナビ (@3pikopiko962) March 1, 2017
ルネ同期！！！みんな卒業おめでとう！！！！(ToT)/~~~ pic.twitter.com/XCFmb7dhQv— あっきー (@akkii_mountain) March 1, 2017
仮装が正装の伝統。— HirotakeImanishi.PhD (@Hiro_Imanishi) March 2, 2017
金沢美術工芸大学の卒業式。
卒業、修了おめでとうございます。#金美 #卒業式 pic.twitter.com/P90C9nrf30
金沢美大の卒業式でピアノになりました🎹手がなかったのですが表彰はなんとか後ろ向いて受け取れました！— よしもとほのか (@honopin315) March 1, 2017
写真撮ってくれてた人たちありがと〜 pic.twitter.com/LN2jURXh4K
卒業式はセドリックのシートの仮装ででました！— BENちゃん (@Assie212) March 2, 2017
これで日産も卒業〜#金沢美大 #仮装 #日産 #セドリックバン pic.twitter.com/Ultc8dRI2d
We love the fact that they have to look vaguely serious collecting their degrees in front of the university suits while wearing the most ridiculous costumes ever.
And if you thought those were outrageous, check out this gallery of pictures from 2013′s graduation ceremony – we reckon they’re even better.
