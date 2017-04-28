This ISPCA puppy defies all odds and gives birth to seven puppies

Meet Dottie.

Dottie arrived at the ISPCA severely malnourished as well as heavily pregnant so much so that veterinary nurses were doubtful that poor Dottie and her puppies would survive.

But last Monday, she successfully gave birth by emergency C-section to seven little puppies (two boys and five girls).

This is all due to the around-the-clock care she received at the ISPCA.

She received urgent veterinary care, nutritious food, clean drinking water and a nice warm bed at the National Animal Centre.

To celebrate the arrival of the puppies, they’re calling for readers to name all seven.

The ISPCA also needs to build a dedicated space for new mums and puppies so dogs just like Dottie can have a quiet area away from the noise of main kennels.

If you can help by signing up to donating €10 per month here or by making a once-off gift you will be helping the ISPCA care for many more new mums just like Dottie.