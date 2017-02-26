This is why you need to cross TedFest off your Irish bucket list

It’s that time of the year again where 100s of Father Ted enthusiasts make their way to the Aran Islands to indulge in a weekend of Tae, sandwiches, lovely girls and Elvis impersonators.

Yes, it’s TedFest.

The festival, which deservedly pays homage to the legendary TV series, is in it’s 11th year and took place this weekend on the beautiful island of Inis Mór.

According to the socials, it was another successful year. So much so, it will make you pop straight onto that whatsapp group and start planning for next year.

And that was just on the boat to the festival.

Main events included The Lovely Girls competition, Ted’s Got Talent, The Ronnie Drew Hour, The Virtual Confession Box, The Craggy Cup and The Prizeless Quiz.

They ALL have lovely bottoms! #TedFest A post shared by @louynch on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:25am PST

Isn't she lovely? Look at her there, walking around. #TedFest A post shared by @louynch on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:14am PST

Off to Mass. #TedFest A post shared by @louynch on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:33am PST

#TedFest A post shared by ElaineH (@laney_h) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:57am PST

The lovely girls competition . Came second . Most embarrassing time of my life but hey it was funny as FUCK #FATHERTED #lovelygirls #craggyisland #inishmore #aranislands #galwaygirl A post shared by Sahaira (@sahairadublin) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

