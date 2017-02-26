This is why you need to cross TedFest off your Irish bucket list
26/02/2017 - 22:05:40Back to Discover Home
It’s that time of the year again where 100s of Father Ted enthusiasts make their way to the Aran Islands to indulge in a weekend of Tae, sandwiches, lovely girls and Elvis impersonators.
Yes, it’s TedFest.
The festival, which deservedly pays homage to the legendary TV series, is in it’s 11th year and took place this weekend on the beautiful island of Inis Mór.
According to the socials, it was another successful year. So much so, it will make you pop straight onto that whatsapp group and start planning for next year.
And that was just on the boat to the festival.
Main events included The Lovely Girls competition, Ted’s Got Talent, The Ronnie Drew Hour, The Virtual Confession Box, The Craggy Cup and The Prizeless Quiz.
@realDonaldTrump has arrived on Craggy Island #tedfest#number11 pic.twitter.com/fxvtRObG9Y— TedfestHQ (@TedfestHQ) February 25, 2017
Go on, go on, go on, go on …
Join the conversation - comment here