This is what’s behind all those Elf on the Shelf memes

Elf on the Shelf jokes online have officially taken over.

You know, the one that goes: “you’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for…” and then there’s a picture of one thing Photoshopped on top of something it rhymes with.

Like many memes, this one originated on Tumblr and was mostly Pokemon-themed.

https://dankmemeuniversity.tumblr.com/post/164267637110

Yes, that’s Ash in the trash.

But they’re not all immediately obvious, and some are harder than others.

You've heard of Elf on the Shelf. Now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/gu9qxZFJFu — Arrrr…moredFrog (@nsarmoredfrog) September 17, 2017

That’ll be Eevee on the TV. You’re getting the hang of this!

But they’re not all Pokemon – other fictional universes are also getting involved.

You heard of elf on a shelf now get ready for pic.twitter.com/dYnB7IG9iY — 🍄Dr Worm🎃 (@BasedDrWorm) September 17, 2017

It’s Bane on a plane.

And what’s a meme without Shrek making an appearance?

You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf,

now get ready for pic.twitter.com/kY7JGnS42d — A Ward ¤ (@vivaausvegas) September 14, 2017

But what if you haven’t actually heard of Elf on the Shelf?

I've never even heard of Elf on the Shelf — Tee Lopes (@teelopesmusic) September 17, 2017

The Elf on the Shelf is a children’s story book and accompanying toy famous in the US, about an elf who, that’s right, sits on a shelf.

But it’s creepier than that. The elf in the book spies on kids and reports back to Father Christmas on their behaviour like some sort of festive morality spy.

And now there’s also a Hanukkah version – the Mensch on the Bench, made by a guy who pitched the idea on the American equivalent of Dragon’s Den.

this whole elf on a shelf meme going out of control and not a single one of you has even mentioned the Mensch on a Bench I'm so disappointed pic.twitter.com/H1aB7oLg3c — Zona the Red (@CrystalCatKing) September 16, 2017

So now you know.