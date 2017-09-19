This is what’s behind all those Elf on the Shelf memes

Elf on the Shelf jokes online have officially taken over.

You know, the one that goes: “you’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, now get ready for…” and then there’s a picture of one thing Photoshopped on top of something it rhymes with.

Like many memes, this one originated on Tumblr and was mostly Pokemon-themed.

Yes, that’s Ash in the trash.

But they’re not all immediately obvious, and some are harder than others.

That’ll be Eevee on the TV. You’re getting the hang of this!

But they’re not all Pokemon – other fictional universes are also getting involved.

It’s Bane on a plane.

And what’s a meme without Shrek making an appearance?

But what if you haven’t actually heard of Elf on the Shelf?

The Elf on the Shelf is a children’s story book and accompanying toy famous in the US, about an elf who, that’s right, sits on a shelf.

But it’s creepier than that. The elf in the book spies on kids and reports back to Father Christmas on their behaviour like some sort of festive morality spy.

And now there’s also a Hanukkah version – the Mensch on the Bench, made by a guy who pitched the idea on the American equivalent of Dragon’s Den.

So now you know.
