This is what happens when you send the O'Donovan brothers shopping

We all know the O'Donovan brothers are great craic.

This clip posted by their friend Mark O'Donovan proves it as we see the duo continue their mischief in a shopping centre in Spain.

Mark, a fellow rower from Skibbereen Rowing Club, captioned the footage with: "When the women send the men out to get a few things in the shop."

They're going to have to pull like a dog to get that lot home.

H/T: RedFM.
By Peter Towe

