This is what happened on 'Icon week' of DWTS and this is how Twitter reacted
Des Cahill, Katherine Lynch, Denise McCormack, Dayl Cronin, Aoibhín Garrihy and Aidan O'Mahony are the final six celebrities battling it out for the title of top dancing celeb.
This week the entertaining show did not fail to disappoint from the opening intro to the final dance.
Nicky's shiny dinner jacket caught certainly caught people's attention....
That jacket though - @NickyByrne #DWTSIrl— Aidan O'T (@aidanjnr) March 5, 2017
I love you @NickyByrne but not loving that jacket tonight #DWTSIrl— sandra (@sandyn75) March 5, 2017
Nicky that's very shiny, lovely, but shiny #DWTSIrl— Fifty shades ღ (@fiftyshadesire) March 5, 2017
Why is Nicky wearing a bin bag?? #DWTSIrl— Róisín (@totally_ro) March 5, 2017
Nicky's wearing his best bin bag. #DWTSIrl— Shauna O'Reilly (@grandantor) March 5, 2017
Wouldn't miss @NickyByrne in that jacket anyway....✨✨💎💎 #DWTSIrl— 💖Linda💖 (@linny_pinnyx) March 5, 2017
While there was nothing but praise for the return of Julian and his fantastic wardrobe
He's back and wearing another amazing jacket from @CGarveyDesigner ⚡️ @DWTSIRL @RTEOne @judgejulesoffic #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/AKBfcDOkd2— Clementine MacNeice (@ClementineMac) March 5, 2017
Katherine Lynch and her partner Kai Widdrington danced to Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary.'
Well done Katherine and Kai, very entertaining and energetic ☺ #dwtsirl— annmarie foxall (@shnickyluva) March 5, 2017
Fair play @katherinelyncho that was excellent. And you look amazing! #DWTSIrl— Eimear (@MissEims) March 5, 2017
#DWTSIrl i love kathryn but not a great jive sadly. #dwts— martha hennessy (@mhenn6) March 5, 2017
Next up was Denise McCormack with her partner Ryan McShane who performed to Amy Winehouse's track Valerie.
G'wan @denisemcactress! Knocking it out of the @RedRockTV3 park! #DWTSIrl 💃💃💃— Sarah Geoghegan (@SarahGeoghegan4) March 5, 2017
Fave dancing couple @denisemcactress & @RYANMCS Love watching them every week.💃🏼🕺#DWTSIrl— Caroline (@cmcw22) March 5, 2017
Third to take the stage was Dayl Cronin and his partner Ksenia Zsihotska to Justin Bieber's 'What do you mean'
Wow!! That was incredible 🙈❤ @CroninDayl #IconsWeek #DWTSIrl #TeamDayl— Clíona Fitzgerald 💖 (@ClionaF94) March 5, 2017
@CroninDayl and @KzKsenia just smash it every week 🔥🔥🕺💃🏻 #DWTSIrl— 💖Linda💖 (@linny_pinnyx) March 5, 2017
Channelling his inner @justinbieber, well done @CroninDayl & @KzKsenia! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/o6m4MSOFIG— RTE One (@RTEOne) March 5, 2017
The second half of the show kicked off with Aidan O'Mahony and his partner Valeria Milova dancing to Ray Charles, 'I got a woman'.
Well impressed by Aidan! #DWTSIrl— Audrey O'Hagan (@Audge3000) March 5, 2017
Hilarious Aiden pretending to play the piano 😂😂😂😂😂 #DWTSIrl— Róisín (@totally_ro) March 5, 2017
'You absolutely nailed it!!' Well done @GmailMahony & Valeria #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/xv0nGbMjbZ— RTE One (@RTEOne) March 5, 2017
Second last to perform was Aoibhín Garrihy and her partner Vitali Kozman who danced to Beyonce's Crazy in Love.
@AoibhinGarrihy is goals #queen #DWTSIrl— Eleanor O' Brien (@eleanor_o_brien) March 5, 2017
@AoibhinGarrihy OMG.... absolutely amazing #DWTSIrl— Audrey ♡ (@63thepark) March 5, 2017
Final performance of the night was Des Cahill and Karen Byrne dancing to 'Uptown Girl' by Billy Joel.
Dessie the grease monkey!#DWTSIrl— AMOV (@AMOV10) March 5, 2017
Gotta say that twinkle toes @sportsdes is looking good and shedding the pounds #DWTSIrl— Lesley Robinson (@LesTunes) March 5, 2017
Des Cahill dancing never fails to put a smile on my face #DWTSIrl— Mollie Brennan (@BrennanMollie) March 5, 2017
@sportsdes bringing a smile to the nations face each week 😊😊😊 #DWTSIrl— Darinaaaaaaaaaa (@DarinaBurnell) March 5, 2017
