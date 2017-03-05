This is what happened on 'Icon week' of DWTS and this is how Twitter reacted

Des Cahill, Katherine Lynch, Denise McCormack, Dayl Cronin, Aoibhín Garrihy and Aidan O'Mahony are the final six celebrities battling it out for the title of top dancing celeb.

This week the entertaining show did not fail to disappoint from the opening intro to the final dance.

Nicky's shiny dinner jacket caught certainly caught people's attention....

While there was nothing but praise for the return of Julian and his fantastic wardrobe

Katherine Lynch and her partner Kai Widdrington danced to Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary.'

Next up was Denise McCormack with her partner Ryan McShane who performed to Amy Winehouse's track Valerie.

Third to take the stage was Dayl Cronin and his partner Ksenia Zsihotska to Justin Bieber's 'What do you mean'

The second half of the show kicked off with Aidan O'Mahony and his partner Valeria Milova dancing to Ray Charles, 'I got a woman'.

Second last to perform was Aoibhín Garrihy and her partner Vitali Kozman who danced to Beyonce's Crazy in Love.

Final performance of the night was Des Cahill and Karen Byrne dancing to 'Uptown Girl' by Billy Joel.
