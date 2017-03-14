This is the world's spiciest marmalade

Forget your Nando’s sauces, because someone’s just created the world’s spiciest marmalade using the hottest chilli around – the Carolina Reaper.

Sugar company Tate & Lyle made the spread with four different types of chilli to try and lure young people back into buying the stuff.

Research recently showed that only one in 100 marmalade buyers was under 28, with the over-65s making up 60% of customers.

The spicy preserve contains four different types of chilli (Tate & Lyle)

The jar might look innocent but this spread contains the Carolina Reaper, which sits at the top of the Scoville scale of spiciness with a score of 1.5 million Scoville heat units (SHU). Guinness World Records named it the hottest chilli in the world in 2013.

Its flesh, rather than the seeds, gives the chilli its fiery kick.

In contrast, another one of the marmalade’s ingredients, the Scotch bonnet chilli, has a rating between just 100,000 and 400,000 SHU.

The marmalade is not for the faint-hearted (Tate & Lyle)

But sorry spice addicts, this product is simply too hot for supermarkets. The limited stock will be auctioned for charity at the World Marmalade Awards, which we totally knew existed.

Tate & Lyle is also sponsoring two categories in the marmalade showdown – the first-timers prize and marmalade with a twist.

The awards are part of a marmalade festival in Cumbria on March 17 and March 18, where enthusiasts will be able to watch cooking demonstrations and quiz marmalade experts on making their own spreads.