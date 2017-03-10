This is the surprising reason Congress isn't happy with Donald Trump's Twitter account

Donald Trump’s Twitter account has more than 26 million followers for a reason: to get any idea of what the president is thinking, your best bet is taking a peek at his tweets.

However, Congress isn’t best pleased with @realDonaldTrump, and it’s perhaps not for the reason you might think. In fact, it’s the tweets that Trump has deleted that are worrying Congress.

FYI, when you become president, you start using the @POTUS account. Trump has indeed taken over the official Twitter account of the presidency and yes, he does use it – but his personal account remains more active. And it’s not just personal thoughts and feelings Trump shares on @realDonaldTrump, but a lot of presidential business too.

Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

The real problem are all the tweets that Trump deletes (thanks to the pesky typos that seem to befall the president).

Donald Trump tries to spell "hereby," a play in 3 acts pic.twitter.com/CxC0FJITXv — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) March 3, 2017

According to a letter signed by Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Elijah Cummings, Trump could be violating the Presidential Records Act. They write: “Many of the messages sent from these accounts are likely to be presidential records and therefore must be preserved. It has been reported, however, that President Trump has deleted tweets, and if those tweets were not archived it could pose a violation of the Presidential Records Act.”

The 1978 Presidential Records Act is simple: all presidential records must be preserved. The @POTUS Twitter account auto-archives tweets to ensure that everything is recorded, but this is not something that Trump’s personal account does.

Hey – we’re all guilty of typos, they’re all too easy to make when you’re firing out tweets. However, our tweets about our lunch don’t need to be preserved for democratic posterity, so Trump might need to look into that.