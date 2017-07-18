This is the sad tale of the robot that drowned itself

You would be forgiven for assuming that robots are cold, heartless beings. However, this incident involving a security robot might make you rethink all your past preconceptions.

Yesterday a robot in a Washington DC shopping centre somehow found its way to an indoor pool and fell in.

It's a fun day here at @gmmb. The super high-tech security robot at our office complex has had a mishap. pic.twitter.com/nhRshrJA9w — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 17, 2017

You might say it was merely an accident, but many see it as so much more.

Was the robot trying to end it all? Is this the first widely publicised example of a suicidal robot?

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself.



We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

Steps are our best defense against the Robopocalypse



(Security robot down at Georgetown harbor) pic.twitter.com/eVf7YUJX1j — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) July 17, 2017

The robot involved is reportedly a model by Knightscope, a company which manufactures autonomous security robots that patrol places like shopping malls.

Good to have partners and friends when changing the world! #securityrobot #securitas A post shared by Knightscope, Inc. (@iknightscope) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

This sad incident with the robot has people feeling all kinds of emotions. Maybe robots aren’t to be feared, but instead to be pitied?

It’s also got everyone speculating over the circumstances leading up to the incident.

"What is my purpose?" "You're a security robot!" "Oh my god" https://t.co/H03o4Ltysk — John Best 🌹 (@Wintermute21) July 17, 2017

I don't blame the poor robot. All those human security guards "metal shaming" him ever time he came to work. 👮 The humanity! — Shawn 🌞 Strickland (@Strickalator) July 17, 2017

All I'm guessing is that he had an existential life crisis 😂 pic.twitter.com/d3iTIJTtW0 — Jose (@yes_way_jose_) July 17, 2017

Maybe this was the robot’s cry for help that no one could hear before it was too late?