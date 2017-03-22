This is the moment a UK police officer rescued a man from drowning

This is the dramatic moment a group of police officers managed to pull a man to safety and save him from drowning in the River Trent in England.

Pc James Patterson was on crowd control duty at the Championship football match between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday when police heard reports of a man falling into the nearby river.

Footage from Nottinghamshire Police shows Pc Patterson, who had stripped to his underwear and thrown on a life ring, swim out and rescue the man. His colleagues were then waiting on the bank with a rope to pull them both back in.

Fortunately, the man survived and was taken to hospital for treatment.