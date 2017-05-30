This is probably the most photogenic owl you'll ever see

Owls might be wise, but they don’t exactly have a reputation for working the camera (like some particularly attention-seeking dogs and cats on the internet).

However, this tawny owl could start a whole new trend.

South Australian farmer Robin Schaefer was driving along a track just past dusk when he came across the bird.

He said: “All of a sudden I saw a bird fly up toward my Ute and hit my door. With another bird straight in front of me I tried to steer to avoid it, but thought I might have run it over.”

Robin stopped his car to check if the birds were alive – and by a stroke of luck they both were. One was a tawny frogmouth (a type of owl) and it was huddled on the ground. “I picked the poor little fellow up thinking it may need some care,” Robin said. “If I had left it on the ground it was likely a fox would soon get it.”

Robin proceeded to snuggle the owl in his beanie and left the car for a few minutes to do a job. When he returned the owl was far more alert, so Robin decided to drive back to where he found it and release it.

(RobinMSchaefer/Twitter)

“When I was driving back it decided to climb from the seat onto my shoulder, so I thought I would take a photo to show my children,” he said.

And so came about the best owl/human selfie you’ll probably ever see.

Don’t worry – the owl seemed to recover well and flew off into the night after its photoshoot. Tyra Banks would be so proud.