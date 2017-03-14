This is probably the most epic face plant to ever happen in a gym class

Sports lessons were the bane of the lives of 99% of us at school. Every week we’d go in and try to be as inconspicuous as possible, hoping nothing went drastically wrong.

Unfortunately for teenager Giselle Blancas, she didn’t exactly have a lucky escape from gym class – and someone was on hand to film her epic fail.

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt, especially in front of all your classmates. We don’t know about you, but Giselle’s gym class seems like a peculiar form of torture – we definitely didn’t have to climb up stairs made out of crates while attached to a safety cord when we were at school.

Before she sets off on her adventure, you hear a teacher yelling to Giselle “Don’t stop!” – but we’re pretty sure she wished she had done just that.

For many, the stunt reminded them of a certain popstar.

Others really felt her pain.

But the less empathetic among us just found it too funny to handle.

At the end of the day, who couldn’t relate to Giselle’s plight?

Except when we were at school, our sporting fails were more likely to involve a hurley than a harness.
