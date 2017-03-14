This is probably the most epic face plant to ever happen in a gym class

Sports lessons were the bane of the lives of 99% of us at school. Every week we’d go in and try to be as inconspicuous as possible, hoping nothing went drastically wrong.

Unfortunately for teenager Giselle Blancas, she didn’t exactly have a lucky escape from gym class – and someone was on hand to film her epic fail.

So this is what happened to me in gym today. 🙂🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/R2KJh2crSU — Gigi_🍭 (@xv_gigii) March 13, 2017

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt, especially in front of all your classmates. We don’t know about you, but Giselle’s gym class seems like a peculiar form of torture – we definitely didn’t have to climb up stairs made out of crates while attached to a safety cord when we were at school.

Before she sets off on her adventure, you hear a teacher yelling to Giselle “Don’t stop!” – but we’re pretty sure she wished she had done just that.

For many, the stunt reminded them of a certain popstar.

Others really felt her pain.

@xv_gigii you better come to school tomorrow like pic.twitter.com/FdACi1402D — k (@skrtnormani) March 14, 2017

But the less empathetic among us just found it too funny to handle.

@xv_gigii I cannot stop laughing at this lmfao why was this incorporated in gym class 😂😂😂😂😂 — sarah (@lasarah_88) March 14, 2017

At the end of the day, who couldn’t relate to Giselle’s plight?

Except when we were at school, our sporting fails were more likely to involve a hurley than a harness.