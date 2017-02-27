This is probably the most baller way to quit your job

Have you ever written a resignation letter for a truly terrible job, wishing you could actually tell your boss to stick it where the sun don’t shine?

Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the balls to do that, which is why we’re totally living vicariously through this guy’s resignation letter written on toilet paper.

Ouch. What we love about the note is that it’s actually quite formal in its language (as you would expect from such a letter), but the content is far from normal.

The guy’s wife posted the letter on Reddit (Girlofgodsbadday), and when one Redditor commented “I don’t think he’ll have to stay those last two weeks” she replied “Yeah. We both knew he wouldn’t. But totally worth it.”

And we bet that mic drop moment of handing in your notice on toilet paper was indeed totally worth it. There’s also a nice ending to this tale of scorned employees and terrible bosses. Luckily, the husband already has a new job and it really was a moment of catharsis. His wife commented that after writing the letter “I’ve never seen him so happy and relaxed!”

However, we don’t really recommend this approach for everyone. We know it’s Monday and going back to work is hard, but maybe don’t make any rash decisions when you’re next around loo roll.