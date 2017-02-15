This is probably the last thing you'd want to find in the cinema after a showing of Fifty Shades Darker

Anyone who’s worked at a cinema knows all too well that it’s not the most glamorous of jobs – the things people leave behind range from the confusing to the just plain weird.

Unfortunately for one poor usher at the Hayden Orpheum in Sydney, what they found after a showing of Fifty Shades Darker falls firmly into the gross category.

That awkward moment when you find a cucumber in the cinema after a Fifty Shades session...😳 pic.twitter.com/FafcJX5gFB — Hayden Orpheum (@haydenorpheum) February 13, 2017

We’re far too demure to make an comments as to why someone would bring a cucumber along with them when watching the erotic movie, but we do have one question: Why on earth would the usher pick up the cucumber?

People are inclined to agree with us – no one is sure they’d have put their hands on it.

@haydenorpheum @crk5 And you pick it up without gloves? — Stephen R. Darragh (@srdau) February 13, 2017

This doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident, as one cinema in Norway found the same.

Funnet i sal 3 etter 20.00-visningen av… – Fredrikstad Kino | Facebook



However, someone had a perfectly innocent explanation.

@haydenorpheum someone prolly hit the grocery stores to shop for their groceries before watching 50 shades and it popped out of the bag. — xoxo, William (@iamwilliamfoong) February 15, 2017

Maybe we all just need to get our minds out of the gutter.