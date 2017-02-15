This is probably the last thing you'd want to find in the cinema after a showing of Fifty Shades Darker

Anyone who’s worked at a cinema knows all too well that it’s not the most glamorous of jobs – the things people leave behind range from the confusing to the just plain weird.

Unfortunately for one poor usher at the Hayden Orpheum in Sydney, what they found after a showing of Fifty Shades Darker falls firmly into the gross category.

We’re far too demure to make an comments as to why someone would bring a cucumber along with them when watching the erotic movie, but we do have one question: Why on earth would the usher pick up the cucumber?

People are inclined to agree with us – no one is sure they’d have put their hands on it.

This doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident, as one cinema in Norway found the same.

However, someone had a perfectly innocent explanation.

Maybe we all just need to get our minds out of the gutter.
